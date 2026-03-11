Left Menu

Assam's LPG Supply Challenge: A Call for Increased Refinery Output

Assam's Chief Secretary, Ravi Kota, revealed that local refineries can meet only 30% of their LPG demand. Efforts are underway to boost production and secure supply, with a dedicated committee and media monitoring in place to dispel misinformation and prevent consumer panic.

Amid concerns over a potential cooking fuel shortage, Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota announced on Wednesday that local refineries are currently only capable of satisfying about 30% of the state's LPG demand.

To address this, Kota reported that all four refineries in Assam have been urged to increase production. The decision follows a video conference with the Union Home Secretary, alongside chief secretaries and DGPs from various states and Union territories, examining the supply and demand of LPG and diesel across India.

A high-powered committee will now oversee the situation, aiming to ensure sustained supply, while a media monitoring team will tackle misinformation that could fuel public anxiety. Kota has reiterated that strict actions will be taken against those spreading false information regarding fuel shortages.

