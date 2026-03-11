Assam's LPG Supply Challenge: A Call for Increased Refinery Output
Assam's Chief Secretary, Ravi Kota, revealed that local refineries can meet only 30% of their LPG demand. Efforts are underway to boost production and secure supply, with a dedicated committee and media monitoring in place to dispel misinformation and prevent consumer panic.
- Country:
- India
Amid concerns over a potential cooking fuel shortage, Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota announced on Wednesday that local refineries are currently only capable of satisfying about 30% of the state's LPG demand.
To address this, Kota reported that all four refineries in Assam have been urged to increase production. The decision follows a video conference with the Union Home Secretary, alongside chief secretaries and DGPs from various states and Union territories, examining the supply and demand of LPG and diesel across India.
A high-powered committee will now oversee the situation, aiming to ensure sustained supply, while a media monitoring team will tackle misinformation that could fuel public anxiety. Kota has reiterated that strict actions will be taken against those spreading false information regarding fuel shortages.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Assam Police Crackdown on Fuel Shortage Rumors
Global Educators Face Visa Hurdles in South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Battle
Rajasthan's Gas Crisis: LPG Shortage Threatens Business Boon
LPG Shortage Crisis Threatens Closure of Hyderabad Hotels
Temples in Karnataka Turn to Wooden Logs amid LPG Shortage