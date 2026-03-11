Assam's LPG Supply Challenge: A Call for Increased Refinery Output

Amid concerns over a potential cooking fuel shortage, Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota announced on Wednesday that local refineries are currently only capable of satisfying about 30% of the state's LPG demand.

To address this, Kota reported that all four refineries in Assam have been urged to increase production. The decision follows a video conference with the Union Home Secretary, alongside chief secretaries and DGPs from various states and Union territories, examining the supply and demand of LPG and diesel across India.

A high-powered committee will now oversee the situation, aiming to ensure sustained supply, while a media monitoring team will tackle misinformation that could fuel public anxiety. Kota has reiterated that strict actions will be taken against those spreading false information regarding fuel shortages.

(With inputs from agencies.)