Chao Xu: From Trust to Terror - Inside a Prolific Sex Offender's Crimes

Chao Xu, a Chinese national, was jailed for life in London as one of the most prolific sex offenders, having committed rapes, sex attacks, and voyeurism. He exploited his professional networks to target women, drugging and assaulting them, with evidence suggesting many more victims both in the UK and China.

Updated: 14-11-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 22:46 IST
In a chilling case that has rocked communities in the UK and China, Chao Xu, a 33-year-old Chinese national, has been sentenced to life imprisonment after pleading guilty to a staggering array of sexual offences. Described by London police as one of the most prolific sex offenders they have investigated, Xu's crimes included multiple rapes, assaults, and voyeurism.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Sanderson described Xu as a calculated and dangerous predator whose offences left a trail of devastation. The crimes came to light after a victim, drugged at a networking event in his home, managed to call police, leading to his arrest. Investigations uncovered a web of evidence, including videos and images on Xu's phone, revealing the extent of his offences.

Xu admitted to numerous charges, including four counts of rape and multiple assaults, at Woolwich Crown Court. He will serve a minimum of 14 years in prison. Detectives continue to comb through extensive digital evidence, with hopes of identifying further victims from the six million WeChat messages and thousands of images discovered on his devices.

