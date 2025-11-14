Pakistan-Afghanistan Stalemate: Dialogue and Diplomacy Amid Tensions
Pakistan and Afghanistan's relations remain at a stalemate after three rounds of talks failed to address Pakistan's key concern over terrorism. Despite the deadlock, Pakistan is committed to resolving differences through dialogue while calling for Afghan action against anti-Pakistan elements operating within its borders.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan has confirmed its bilateral relations with Afghanistan are in a 'stalemate' after three rounds of fruitless negotiations addressing terrorism concerns. Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi highlighted the ongoing security issues posed by Afghan soil being used by militants against Pakistan.
The recent dialogue held in Istanbul ended without progress, with Andrabi emphasizing Pakistan's commitment to dialogue while expressing frustration over continued attacks on civilians and security personnel by Afghan nationals linked to anti-Pakistan elements.
Pakistan has advocated for regional trade but insists that progress depends on Afghan action against militant groups. While welcoming mediation efforts from Turkiye, Iran, and Russia, Pakistan remains engaged in broader international diplomacy, including discussions in the UN Security Council regarding Gaza stabilization efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
