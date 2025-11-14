Pakistan-Afghanistan Stalemate: Dialogue and Diplomacy Amid Tensions

Pakistan has confirmed its bilateral relations with Afghanistan are in a 'stalemate' after three rounds of fruitless negotiations addressing terrorism concerns. Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi highlighted the ongoing security issues posed by Afghan soil being used by militants against Pakistan.

The recent dialogue held in Istanbul ended without progress, with Andrabi emphasizing Pakistan's commitment to dialogue while expressing frustration over continued attacks on civilians and security personnel by Afghan nationals linked to anti-Pakistan elements.

Pakistan has advocated for regional trade but insists that progress depends on Afghan action against militant groups. While welcoming mediation efforts from Turkiye, Iran, and Russia, Pakistan remains engaged in broader international diplomacy, including discussions in the UN Security Council regarding Gaza stabilization efforts.

