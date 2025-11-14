Left Menu

Mystery Flight Fiasco: Palestinians Stranded in Johannesburg Sparks Global Debate

South Africa is probing the arrival of 150 Palestinian passengers from Gaza via a chartered flight at Johannesburg's O R Tambo International Airport. The passengers lacked proper documentation, leading to their detainment on the tarmac. President Ramaphosa vowed compassion amid allegations of clandestine operations and humanitarian crises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 14-11-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 23:52 IST
  • Country:
  • South Africa

A contentious chartered flight carrying 150 Palestinians from the conflict-ridden Gaza Strip to South Africa has ignited an international uproar. Investigations spearheaded by South African intelligence aim to uncover the flight's mysterious origins and purpose, which has led to passengers languishing in dire conditions upon arrival.

The unforeseen incident unfolded when passengers, many of whom were families with children, were held onboard for 12 hours at Johannesburg's O R Tambo International Airport due to inadequate travel documentation, sparking fierce criticism against South African authorities and raising humanitarian concerns.

Amidst allegations of underhand operations facilitated by an organization called Al-Majd, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa stressed the nation's humanitarian responsibility, as questions arise over Israel's possible involvement in a broader expulsion strategy. The contentious situation underscores ongoing regional tensions and the plight of Gaza's residents.

