Heightened Vigilance: J&K's Hybrid Security Review Intensifies Post-Delhi Blast

In response to a fatal car explosion in Delhi, J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat conducted a comprehensive security review. Collaboration with BSF, CRPF, and other agencies focused on enhancing measures across the Union Territory. Frisking, checking, and regular search operations bolster safety and engage the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 15-11-2025 00:41 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 00:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of a devastating car explosion in Delhi, the Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police, Nalin Prabhat, held a strategic hybrid security review to assess and heighten security measures across the Union Territory.

This initiative, undertaken on Friday evening, comes after the tragic incident on November 10 near the Red Fort Metro station, where a blast killed at least 13 people. The attack took place in a slow-moving car driven by a local doctor of Kashmiri origin.

Collaborating with the BSF, CRPF, and various agencies, Prabhat emphasized both non-kinetic and kinetic operations. The territory has ramped up its security protocols, intensified checking and frisking procedures, and conducted regular search operations in rural and mountainous areas to ensure public safety and vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

