Alibaba Accused of Aiding Chinese Military in U.S. Operations

Washington has accused Alibaba, an online marketplace company, of supplying technological support for Chinese military operations against targets within the United States. This claim, reported by the Financial Times on Friday, is backed by a White House memo.

The memo, containing declassified top secret intelligence, asserts that Alibaba provides capabilities to the People's Liberation Army that pose threats to U.S. national security. However, specifics on these capabilities or potential U.S. responses were not disclosed.

Following the news, Alibaba's shares in the U.S. fell by 4.2%. Alibaba has refuted the allegations, describing the report as baseless and questioning the motives behind the anonymous leak. A response is yet to be received from the Chinese embassy in Washington.