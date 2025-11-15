Left Menu

Alibaba Accused of Aiding Chinese Military in U.S. Operations

A White House memo accuses Alibaba of supporting Chinese military operations against U.S. targets, citing declassified intelligence. Alibaba denies the claims, questioning the source's intentions and labeling them as false. The allegation has affected Alibaba's U.S. stock value, prompting diplomatic tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 01:12 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 01:12 IST
Alibaba Accused of Aiding Chinese Military in U.S. Operations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Washington has accused Alibaba, an online marketplace company, of supplying technological support for Chinese military operations against targets within the United States. This claim, reported by the Financial Times on Friday, is backed by a White House memo.

The memo, containing declassified top secret intelligence, asserts that Alibaba provides capabilities to the People's Liberation Army that pose threats to U.S. national security. However, specifics on these capabilities or potential U.S. responses were not disclosed.

Following the news, Alibaba's shares in the U.S. fell by 4.2%. Alibaba has refuted the allegations, describing the report as baseless and questioning the motives behind the anonymous leak. A response is yet to be received from the Chinese embassy in Washington.

TRENDING

1
Healthcare Buzz: Judge Rulings, Subsidy Battles, and Medical Advancements

Healthcare Buzz: Judge Rulings, Subsidy Battles, and Medical Advancements

 Global
2
From Wolves to Pugs: Tracing 11,000 Years of Canine Diversity

From Wolves to Pugs: Tracing 11,000 Years of Canine Diversity

 Global
3
Wall Street Awaits Nvidia Results Amid Rate Cut Concerns

Wall Street Awaits Nvidia Results Amid Rate Cut Concerns

 Global
4
U.S.-Swiss Trade Deal Slashes Tariffs, Boosts Investment

U.S.-Swiss Trade Deal Slashes Tariffs, Boosts Investment

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025