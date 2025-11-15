Faith Leaders Arrested in Chicago Immigration Protest

Faith leaders joined a protest outside a federal immigration facility near Chicago, resulting in nearly two dozen arrests on Friday, authorities stated. This protest marked another episode of tension over former President Donald Trump's intensified immigration enforcement efforts.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office announced that 21 people, including Michael Woolf, a minister from Lake Street Church of Evanston, were detained outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) processing center in Broadview, Illinois. The facility has become a focal point for activists opposing Trump's immigration policies, particularly in Democratic-leaning Chicago, which restricts collaboration with federal enforcement.

The confrontation occurred as a separate federal judge mandated the release of 13 alleged immigration violators detained by ICE in the area, following a finding of legal agreement violations. The Department of Homeland Security, overseeing ICE, has yet to respond to the protest incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)