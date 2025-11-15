Left Menu

Faith Leaders Arrested in Chicago Immigration Protest

Faith leaders protesting outside a Chicago immigration facility led to 21 arrests, highlighting tensions over Trump's enforcement policies. The protest followed intensifying ICE operations in Chicago and a judge's order to release 13 detainees due to legal violations. ICE's response remains pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 01:18 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 01:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Faith leaders joined a protest outside a federal immigration facility near Chicago, resulting in nearly two dozen arrests on Friday, authorities stated. This protest marked another episode of tension over former President Donald Trump's intensified immigration enforcement efforts.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office announced that 21 people, including Michael Woolf, a minister from Lake Street Church of Evanston, were detained outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) processing center in Broadview, Illinois. The facility has become a focal point for activists opposing Trump's immigration policies, particularly in Democratic-leaning Chicago, which restricts collaboration with federal enforcement.

The confrontation occurred as a separate federal judge mandated the release of 13 alleged immigration violators detained by ICE in the area, following a finding of legal agreement violations. The Department of Homeland Security, overseeing ICE, has yet to respond to the protest incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

