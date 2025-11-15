Left Menu

Explosive Discovery: Unraveling the 'White-collar' Terror Module

An accidental explosion at Nowgam police station injured 27, mostly policemen, during an investigation into a 'white-collar' terror module in Srinagar. The blast occurred while handling 360 kg of explosives seized from a doctor involved in the module. This investigation uncovers a radicalized network linked to multiple arrests.

An accidental explosion at the Nowgam police station on the outskirts of the city left at least 27 injured, mostly police officers. This occurred during the extraction of samples from a large cache of explosives tied to a 'white-collar' terror module investigation, officials confirmed late Friday night.

The explosion at the police station was linked to explosives transported from Faridabad, Haryana, and was part of the 360 kilograms recovered from Dr. Muzammil Ganaie's residence. The ongoing investigation led to multiple injuries and hospitalizations, including that of 24 police personnel and three civilians.

Officials noted the entire investigation began after threatening posters surfaced in Bunpora, Nowgam. The probe, expanding to include arrests and recoveries, has highlighted a radicalized network spanning locations and identified suspects, culminating in the retrieval of a massive cache of chemicals in Faridabad.

