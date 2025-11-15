Tragedy Strikes in Kashmir: Police Station Explosion Claims Lives
A catastrophic explosion at a police station in Kashmir, India, killed seven and injured 27. Most victims were police and forensic officials. The blast's cause is unknown, and the death toll may rise. The incident follows another recent deadly explosion in Delhi, raising security concerns in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 04:36 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 04:36 IST
An explosion at a police station in Nowgam, Kashmir, has resulted in at least seven fatalities and 27 injuries. The victims include police and forensic officials examining confiscated explosives stored at the site, according to a report by NDTV.
The cause of the blast remains unverified, with Jammu and Kashmir police yet to provide a statement. Fire engulfed the compound immediately following the explosion, prompting a swift response from fire services amid fears of more casualties.
This incident arises on the heels of a car explosion in Delhi days earlier, exacerbating concerns about recent security threats within key regions of India.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indiana Redistricting Clash Highlights Trump's Influence in GOP Map Battle
Extradited Fugitive: Jagdish Punetha's Return to India
India's Boxing Titans Ready to Dominate World Boxing Finals 2025
Stalemate for Indian Grandmasters in Thrilling FIDE World Cup Clash
India A Crushes UAE with Suryavanshi's Blazing Century at Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025