Gujarat ATS Nabs Key Smuggler in Cross-Border Terror Plot
The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) captured Gurpreet Singh, sought by Punjab police for his role in aiding terrorist operations by smuggling arms. Singh was found in Halol, and his capture follows the arrest of others connected to grenade attacks orchestrated by handlers from Pakistan's ISI.
The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) has successfully detained Gurpreet Singh, who was wanted by the Punjab police for his alleged role in smuggling arms for a gang linked to Pakistan-based terrorist networks. This operation aims to prevent potential grenade attacks in India, according to officials.
The ATS issued a statement on Friday confirming Singh's arrest in Halol, Panchmahal district, following critical intelligence from the Punjab police. Singh is stated to be handed over to the Punjab police soon. Recent investigations in Punjab's Gurdaspur district have revealed a network smuggling grenades and assisting cross-border terrorist activities.
Further details emerged pointing to two masterminds, Manu Agwan and Maninder Billa, currently in Malaysia, who recruit operatives to perpetuate terror attacks across densely populated areas. Singh's involvement in smuggling explosives was confirmed during interrogation, further exposing the intricate web of this sinister plot.
(With inputs from agencies.)
