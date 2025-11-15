Chilling Discovery: Bus Driver Arrested for Gruesome Noida Murder

A bus driver has been apprehended following the discovery of a headless and limbless female body in Noida. Police identified the suspect as Monu Singh after reviewing thousands of CCTV footages and checking numerous vehicles, eventually linking him to the crime scene.

The investigation revealed that Singh, who allegedly had a romantic affair turned sour with the victim, Preeti Yadav, attacked her in a bus over a personal conflict. Evidence retrieved from the bus corroborated Singh's confession of the murder.

Charges have been filed against Singh under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further legal action is being pursued. This grim case highlights the complexities and tragedies surrounding personal relationships turned violent.