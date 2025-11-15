Left Menu

Chilling Discovery: Bus Driver Arrested for Gruesome Noida Murder

Police have arrested bus driver Monu Singh for the murder of Preeti Yadav, whose dismembered body was discovered in Noida. Extensive investigations, including CCTV analysis, led to his arrest, uncovering a personal dispute as the motive. Singh confessed to the crime during interrogation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 15-11-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 11:39 IST
Chilling Discovery: Bus Driver Arrested for Gruesome Noida Murder
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A bus driver has been apprehended following the discovery of a headless and limbless female body in Noida. Police identified the suspect as Monu Singh after reviewing thousands of CCTV footages and checking numerous vehicles, eventually linking him to the crime scene.

The investigation revealed that Singh, who allegedly had a romantic affair turned sour with the victim, Preeti Yadav, attacked her in a bus over a personal conflict. Evidence retrieved from the bus corroborated Singh's confession of the murder.

Charges have been filed against Singh under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further legal action is being pursued. This grim case highlights the complexities and tragedies surrounding personal relationships turned violent.

TRENDING

1
NDA Secures Landslide Victory in Bihar

NDA Secures Landslide Victory in Bihar

 India
2
India-Paraguay Pact: United Against Terrorism and Cyber Threats

India-Paraguay Pact: United Against Terrorism and Cyber Threats

 Paraguay
3
PM Modi Boosts Progress on India’s High-Speed Rail Dream

PM Modi Boosts Progress on India’s High-Speed Rail Dream

 India
4
India's Resilient Comeback: A Cricketing Battle

India's Resilient Comeback: A Cricketing Battle

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025