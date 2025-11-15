Tragedy Strikes: Accidental Blast in Srinagar Police Station

An accidental explosion at the Nowgam police station in Srinagar has led to the tragic loss of nine lives, with 32 others sustaining injuries. The incident has shocked the community and prompted swift action by government officials.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ordered a thorough investigation on Saturday to uncover the causes behind the unforeseen explosion. In a social media statement, Sinha conveyed his deep sorrow over the devastating incident.

"Deeply anguished by the loss of precious lives," Sinha stated, as he extended his condolences to the victims' families. The government pledges unwavering support and necessary assistance to those impacted by this tragic event.

