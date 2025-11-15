Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Accidental Blast in Srinagar Police Station

An accidental blast at Nowgam police station in Srinagar resulted in nine deaths and 32 injuries. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has called for a probe to determine its cause. He expressed sorrow for the victims and committed to supporting affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 15-11-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 12:08 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Accidental Blast in Srinagar Police Station
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An accidental explosion at the Nowgam police station in Srinagar has led to the tragic loss of nine lives, with 32 others sustaining injuries. The incident has shocked the community and prompted swift action by government officials.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ordered a thorough investigation on Saturday to uncover the causes behind the unforeseen explosion. In a social media statement, Sinha conveyed his deep sorrow over the devastating incident.

"Deeply anguished by the loss of precious lives," Sinha stated, as he extended his condolences to the victims' families. The government pledges unwavering support and necessary assistance to those impacted by this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling the Venkatadri Wonder: A New Gecko Species Discovered in Andhra Pradesh

Unveiling the Venkatadri Wonder: A New Gecko Species Discovered in Andhra Pr...

 India
2
Sahith Theegala's Spectacular Comeback at the Bermuda Championship

Sahith Theegala's Spectacular Comeback at the Bermuda Championship

 United Kingdom
3
DEV IT Reports Massive Growth in Net Profit Amid Strategic Investments

DEV IT Reports Massive Growth in Net Profit Amid Strategic Investments

 India
4
GPS Anklets Used for Monitoring in Jammu's Drug Case

GPS Anklets Used for Monitoring in Jammu's Drug Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025