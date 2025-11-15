Left Menu

New Leadership at Travancore Devaswom Board: A Commitment to Conquer Controversies

K Jayakumar, recently appointed president of the Travancore Devaswom Board, vows to restore devotee trust by addressing controversies, including the Sabarimala gold issue. Jayakumar aims to enhance transparency and implement stringent measures. He was appointed following political disputes over temple gold loss.

K Jayakumar, the newly appointed president of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), has pledged to restore trust among devotees by tackling existing controversies surrounding the board's operations.

After assuming office, Jayakumar acknowledged the ongoing issues and emphasized his commitment to addressing challenges, including the recent gold loss at Sabarimala temple.

He aims to implement stringent measures to curb undesirable activities and ensure transparency, especially with the Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season approaching. The former Kerala Chief Secretary is keen on establishing a transparent administration to regain public trust.

