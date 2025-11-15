Left Menu

Judicial Disquiet: Crisis Unfolds with Controversial Amendment in Pakistan

The judicial crisis in Pakistan intensified as a senior Lahore High Court judge joined two Supreme Court judges in resigning to protest a controversial constitutional amendment. The 27th Amendment, which establishes a Federal Constitutional Court, is seen as diminishing Supreme Court authority, leading to judicial and political unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 15-11-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 16:36 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant escalation of Pakistan's judicial crisis, a senior judge from the Lahore High Court resigned on Saturday, aligning with two Supreme Court justices who stepped down earlier in protest. The catalyst for these protests is the newly enacted 27th Constitutional Amendment, perceived as an encroachment on judicial independence.

The controversial amendment introduces a Federal Constitutional Court, which absorbs jurisdiction over constitutional matters, relegating the Supreme Court to handling civil and criminal cases. This legislative shift has raised alarms among judicial and political circles, as critics argue it undermines the judiciary's autonomy.

Significantly, the amendment allows Army Chief Gen Asim Munir to extend his tenure until 2030. Amid widespread concern, the International Commission of Jurists condemned the amendment as a blatant attack on judicial freedom, reflecting the deepening unrest in Pakistan's legal landscape.

