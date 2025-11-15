Judicial Disquiet: Crisis Unfolds with Controversial Amendment in Pakistan

In a significant escalation of Pakistan's judicial crisis, a senior judge from the Lahore High Court resigned on Saturday, aligning with two Supreme Court justices who stepped down earlier in protest. The catalyst for these protests is the newly enacted 27th Constitutional Amendment, perceived as an encroachment on judicial independence.

The controversial amendment introduces a Federal Constitutional Court, which absorbs jurisdiction over constitutional matters, relegating the Supreme Court to handling civil and criminal cases. This legislative shift has raised alarms among judicial and political circles, as critics argue it undermines the judiciary's autonomy.

Significantly, the amendment allows Army Chief Gen Asim Munir to extend his tenure until 2030. Amid widespread concern, the International Commission of Jurists condemned the amendment as a blatant attack on judicial freedom, reflecting the deepening unrest in Pakistan's legal landscape.