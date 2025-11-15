Massive Mephedrone Manufacturing Lab Uncovered in Rajasthan
The Narcotics Control Bureau and Rajasthan Police busted a lab in Sirohi district, used to produce Mephedrone, seizing chemicals worth Rs 40 crore. Five individuals, including the mastermind, were arrested. This operation is part of India's efforts to eradicate drug networks under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.
In a significant breakthrough, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Rajasthan Police have dismantled a secret lab in the remote village of Daantrai in Sirohi district.
This lab was purportedly used for the production of Mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant, with chemicals seized that could produce approximately 100 kg, valued at Rs 40 crore.
Authorities have apprehended five individuals, with the mastermind identified as Vala Ram, who turned to drug manufacturing after failing competitive exams. This is part of a broader initiative under Prime Minister Narendra Modi to create a 'drug-free Bharat' by taking stringent action against drug cartels.
