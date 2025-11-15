Left Menu

Massive Mephedrone Manufacturing Lab Uncovered in Rajasthan

The Narcotics Control Bureau and Rajasthan Police busted a lab in Sirohi district, used to produce Mephedrone, seizing chemicals worth Rs 40 crore. Five individuals, including the mastermind, were arrested. This operation is part of India's efforts to eradicate drug networks under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 16:56 IST
Massive Mephedrone Manufacturing Lab Uncovered in Rajasthan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Rajasthan Police have dismantled a secret lab in the remote village of Daantrai in Sirohi district.

This lab was purportedly used for the production of Mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant, with chemicals seized that could produce approximately 100 kg, valued at Rs 40 crore.

Authorities have apprehended five individuals, with the mastermind identified as Vala Ram, who turned to drug manufacturing after failing competitive exams. This is part of a broader initiative under Prime Minister Narendra Modi to create a 'drug-free Bharat' by taking stringent action against drug cartels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar elections showed that people have rejected those spewing poison of casteism: PM Modi in Surat.

Bihar elections showed that people have rejected those spewing poison of cas...

 India
2
New M-Y combination of Mahila (women) and Youth has given decisive verdict (to NDA) in Bihar: PM Modi in Surat.

New M-Y combination of Mahila (women) and Youth has given decisive verdict (...

 India
3
Embraer's Strategic Takeoff in India's Aviation Market

Embraer's Strategic Takeoff in India's Aviation Market

 Thailand
4
Congress' spate of electoral defeats in the last decade is a matter of introspection for that party: PM Modi in Gujarat.

Congress' spate of electoral defeats in the last decade is a matter of intro...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025