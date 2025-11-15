Left Menu

Himachal's Chitta-Free Initiative: A People's Movement Against Drugs

Shimla | Updated: 15-11-2025 17:12 IST
On Saturday, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu initiated a groundbreaking public campaign against 'chitta', a form of adulterated heroin, by leading the 'Chitta-Virodh' awareness walkathon from the Ridge to Chaura Maidan in Shimla. This event marks the commencement of an ambitious anti-drug drive in the region.

A dedicated team of 1,000 Anti-Chitta Volunteers is set to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the public, as declared by the chief minister. He urged the public to commit to a drug-free lifestyle. A diverse crowd, including children, officials, and social figures, demonstrated solidarity during the event, highlighting the state's collective resolve to combat the drug menace.

Chief Minister Sukhu stressed the critical role of public involvement to dismantle the networks of drug traffickers, emphasizing that a 'Chitta-free Himachal' transcends a governmental initiative, blossoming into a mass movement. He called upon women, especially mothers, and religious institutions to be at the forefront of this campaign, advocating for a unified stand to eradicate the harm chitta inflicts on society.

