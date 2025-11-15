Alleged Forced Conversion Sparks Legal Battle in UP

A case has been registered following claims of forced religious conversion involving a 25-year-old man, Vishal Singh, from Mau district, Uttar Pradesh. The police cite a breach of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021.

According to police sources, Singh alleges he was taken to Assam, coerced into converting to Islam, and married under duress. The case emerged after Singh's family moved a local court, leading to police intervention.

The investigation aims to explore the circumstances and identify any guilty parties. Additional SP Anoop Kumar confirmed that those responsible would face legal consequences. However, police sources claim the victim's family initially refrained from lodging a formal complaint, citing threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)