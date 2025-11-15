Election Commission Faces Backlash Over Workload Pressure
Block-level officers (BLOs) in Siliguri and Howrah protested against the Election Commission on Saturday, citing excessive work pressure from late-night instructions and unexpected digital data entry demands. Officers argued that the sudden shift to digital format and added responsibilities are overwhelming and unmanageable.
In a rising wave of dissent, block-level officers (BLOs) in Siliguri and Howrah took to the streets on Saturday, slamming the Election Commission for imposing unreasonable work demands.
Protests erupted at Siliguri's Dinabandhu Mancha training centre as officers walked out of a data-entry session, challenging the sudden imposition of digital data handling responsibilities.
Protesters criticized the abrupt push to digital operations, which they argue disrupts their schedules and personal lives. They have vowed to boycott further digital data entry demands.
