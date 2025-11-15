Left Menu

Election Commission Faces Backlash Over Workload Pressure

Block-level officers (BLOs) in Siliguri and Howrah protested against the Election Commission on Saturday, citing excessive work pressure from late-night instructions and unexpected digital data entry demands. Officers argued that the sudden shift to digital format and added responsibilities are overwhelming and unmanageable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-11-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 17:44 IST
Election Commission Faces Backlash Over Workload Pressure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a rising wave of dissent, block-level officers (BLOs) in Siliguri and Howrah took to the streets on Saturday, slamming the Election Commission for imposing unreasonable work demands.

Protests erupted at Siliguri's Dinabandhu Mancha training centre as officers walked out of a data-entry session, challenging the sudden imposition of digital data handling responsibilities.

Protesters criticized the abrupt push to digital operations, which they argue disrupts their schedules and personal lives. They have vowed to boycott further digital data entry demands.

TRENDING

1
Delhi High Court Grants Parole to Convict in Jigisha Ghosh Case

Delhi High Court Grants Parole to Convict in Jigisha Ghosh Case

 India
2
AI-Powered Environmental Portal Launched at COP30 by Abu Dhabi

AI-Powered Environmental Portal Launched at COP30 by Abu Dhabi

 United Arab Emirates
3
Tragic Double Murder Shakes Katni Farm Community

Tragic Double Murder Shakes Katni Farm Community

 India
4
A leader on bail had torn Waqf bill and said law will be reversed, but people rejected divisive politics: PM Modi in Surat.

A leader on bail had torn Waqf bill and said law will be reversed, but peopl...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025