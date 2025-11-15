Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Workplace Harassment and Land Dispute Lead to Two Disturbing Incidents

In Jammu, three Irrigation Department employees were arrested following the suicide of a subordinate, alleged to have resulted from prolonged mental harassment and salary withholding. In a separate event, a family land dispute led to a fatal incident where a man drove a tractor over his relatives, one of whom died.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 15-11-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 18:56 IST
  • India

Three employees of the Irrigation Department have been arrested following the tragic suicide of their subordinate, Puran Chand, in Jammu. The 55-year-old was found engulfed in flames, allegedly due to mental harassment by his seniors over unpaid wages, according to police.

CCTV footage tracked Chand's movements, revealing that he bought petrol before setting himself ablaze. This led to the arrest of Surjeet Kumar, Girdhari Lal, and Ram Murti alias Sani, all linked to the distressing case.

In a separate incident, Ranjeet Singh, a tractor driver, was apprehended for running over his relatives during a fatal land dispute. The altercation resulted in the death of Vikram Singh and critical injuries to his wife, Vaishno Devi. Police acted swiftly, arresting the suspect and seizing the vehicle.

