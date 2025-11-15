Tragedy Strikes: Workplace Harassment and Land Dispute Lead to Two Disturbing Incidents

Three employees of the Irrigation Department have been arrested following the tragic suicide of their subordinate, Puran Chand, in Jammu. The 55-year-old was found engulfed in flames, allegedly due to mental harassment by his seniors over unpaid wages, according to police.

CCTV footage tracked Chand's movements, revealing that he bought petrol before setting himself ablaze. This led to the arrest of Surjeet Kumar, Girdhari Lal, and Ram Murti alias Sani, all linked to the distressing case.

In a separate incident, Ranjeet Singh, a tractor driver, was apprehended for running over his relatives during a fatal land dispute. The altercation resulted in the death of Vikram Singh and critical injuries to his wife, Vaishno Devi. Police acted swiftly, arresting the suspect and seizing the vehicle.