Vijay Raises Concerns Over Ongoing Voter Registration Processes
Actor-politician Vijay, leader of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, highlights major issues with the ongoing SIR exercise, warning against potential disenfranchisement. TVK addresses concerns over documentation requirements, accessibility for migrant workers, and online submission barriers, urging the Election Commission to ensure inclusive voting rights for Tamilians.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-11-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 19:00 IST
Actor-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam President Vijay has expressed serious concerns about the ongoing Special Summary Revision (SIR) exercise, labeling it as potentially rushed and unreliable.
His party, TVK, has cited several issues, including barriers faced by migrant workers and the digital obstacles presented by requiring an EPIC card linked to a mobile number.
Vijay called on the Election Commission to rectify these problems, emphasizing the need for inclusivity in the democratic process and highlighting the risk of disenfranchising vulnerable Tamilian groups.
