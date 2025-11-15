Vijay Raises Concerns Over Ongoing Voter Registration Processes

Actor-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam President Vijay has expressed serious concerns about the ongoing Special Summary Revision (SIR) exercise, labeling it as potentially rushed and unreliable.

His party, TVK, has cited several issues, including barriers faced by migrant workers and the digital obstacles presented by requiring an EPIC card linked to a mobile number.

Vijay called on the Election Commission to rectify these problems, emphasizing the need for inclusivity in the democratic process and highlighting the risk of disenfranchising vulnerable Tamilian groups.