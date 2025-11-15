Left Menu

Celebrating Transparency: Audit Diwas 2023 Inaugurated by VP Radhakrishnan

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan will inaugurate the CAG's Audit Diwas, highlighting transparency and parliamentary accountability. The annual event celebrates the longstanding tradition of India's public audit institution. CAG K Sanjay Murthy will also address the gathering, commemorating the first Auditor General's appointment on November 16, 1860.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 20:02 IST
Celebrating Transparency: Audit Diwas 2023 Inaugurated by VP Radhakrishnan
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan is set to inaugurate the annual Audit Diwas, an event organized by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) to mark a historic stride in governance transparency and accountability.

This year's celebration, underscored by the presence of the Vice President as the Chief Guest, emphasizes the significant intersection between audit functions and parliamentary responsibility. The event underscores the vital role of audits in maintaining transparency in government processes.

K Sanjay Murthy, the current CAG of India, will deliver an address at the occasion, chronicling the roots of the institution dating back to the appointment of the first Auditor General, Sir Edward Drummond, in 1860. Audit Diwas is celebrated annually on November 16 to honor this legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Served: Triple Life Terms for Horrific Honor Killing Uproars Krishnagiri

Justice Served: Triple Life Terms for Horrific Honor Killing Uproars Krishna...

 India
2
Springboks Overcome Odds to Triumph Over Italy

Springboks Overcome Odds to Triumph Over Italy

 Global
3
BJP in Kerala Backs Timely Voter List Revision Amid Baseless Claims

BJP in Kerala Backs Timely Voter List Revision Amid Baseless Claims

 India
4
Tragedy at Nowgam: Unveiling the Terrifying Blast

Tragedy at Nowgam: Unveiling the Terrifying Blast

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025