Celebrating Transparency: Audit Diwas 2023 Inaugurated by VP Radhakrishnan
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan will inaugurate the CAG's Audit Diwas, highlighting transparency and parliamentary accountability. The annual event celebrates the longstanding tradition of India's public audit institution. CAG K Sanjay Murthy will also address the gathering, commemorating the first Auditor General's appointment on November 16, 1860.
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan is set to inaugurate the annual Audit Diwas, an event organized by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) to mark a historic stride in governance transparency and accountability.
This year's celebration, underscored by the presence of the Vice President as the Chief Guest, emphasizes the significant intersection between audit functions and parliamentary responsibility. The event underscores the vital role of audits in maintaining transparency in government processes.
K Sanjay Murthy, the current CAG of India, will deliver an address at the occasion, chronicling the roots of the institution dating back to the appointment of the first Auditor General, Sir Edward Drummond, in 1860. Audit Diwas is celebrated annually on November 16 to honor this legacy.
