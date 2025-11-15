Left Menu

Family Tragedy in Budheran: A Case of Brutal Patricide

A man and two accomplices allegedly murdered his son in Budheran over the son's misconduct. Salman, 24, was found dead on November 9. The father, Nafees, confessed, citing Salman's wrongful acts and an attempt to make contact with a family woman as motives. The investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijnor | Updated: 15-11-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 20:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded in Budheran village as police uncovered a case of alleged patricide. The body of Salman, aged 24, was discovered in a mango orchard under the Syohara police limits on November 9.

The investigation led to the arrest of the victim's father, Nafees, and his associates, Shamshad and Mahavir. According to Assistant Superintendent of Police (East) Amit Kishore Srivastava, Nafees confessed to the crime, attributing his actions to Salman's 'wayward behaviour.'

The police report indicated that Salman was strangled and struck with a brick while sleeping before being dumped in the orchard. Nafees allegedly acted out of provocation, as Salman had reportedly attempted inappropriate contact with a female family member. Further investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

