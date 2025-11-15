Left Menu

Justice Served: Triple Life Terms for Horrific Honor Killing Uproars Krishnagiri

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) lauds the triple life sentences given by the Krishnagiri court for a shocking honor killing. Subash, from a Backward community, married Anusuya, a Scheduled Caste member. His father killed him and injured family, inciting state-wide protests.

The Krishnagiri Principal District Sessions Court has delivered a landmark judgment by awarding triple life sentences to Dhandapani, a man found guilty of committing an appalling honor killing. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has welcomed this decision, which has ignited public outcry across Tamil Nadu.

The case involves Subash, who was from a Backward community, marrying Anusuya from a Scheduled Caste community on March 27, 2023. Their union was violently opposed by Subash's father, leading to the tragic deaths of Subash and his grandmother. Anusuya survived despite suffering serious injuries.

The court's verdict has been hailed as a significant step towards justice, with demands for further support including a government job for Anusuya and monetary relief. The Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front and CPI(M) continue to push for broader societal change following this harrowing case.

