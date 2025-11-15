Left Menu

Tragedy in Delhi: Unrequited Love Ends in Violence

A 24-year-old woman was fatally shot in her Delhi home by a jilted lover, who then attempted to take his own life. Police and forensic teams are investigating the incident, which appears to be a case of unrequited love. The male suspect is currently hospitalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 21:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic incident unfolded in West Delhi's Punjabi Bagh when a 24-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by a jilted lover on Saturday. The accused then turned the gun on himself, police reported.

Authorities received a distress call around midday, alerting them to two individuals found injured in Old Slum Quarters. On arrival, police discovered the woman deceased with a gunshot wound to the head, lying in a one-room dwelling. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

In another room, a 25-year-old man, identified as Neeraj, was found with a gunshot wound to his chest. He is currently receiving medical attention at a local hospital. Police are investigating and have involved forensic teams to gather evidence. Preliminary findings suggest a case of unrequited love.

(With inputs from agencies.)

