Tragedy in Delhi: Unrequited Love Ends in Violence

A tragic incident unfolded in West Delhi's Punjabi Bagh when a 24-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by a jilted lover on Saturday. The accused then turned the gun on himself, police reported.

Authorities received a distress call around midday, alerting them to two individuals found injured in Old Slum Quarters. On arrival, police discovered the woman deceased with a gunshot wound to the head, lying in a one-room dwelling. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

In another room, a 25-year-old man, identified as Neeraj, was found with a gunshot wound to his chest. He is currently receiving medical attention at a local hospital. Police are investigating and have involved forensic teams to gather evidence. Preliminary findings suggest a case of unrequited love.

(With inputs from agencies.)