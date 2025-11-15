Deadly Explosion Rocks Fireworks Factory in Southern Pakistan

A powerful explosion rocked a fireworks factory in southern Pakistan on Saturday, resulting in the tragic deaths of at least four people and injuries to 11 more, according to police and hospital sources.

Video footage shared online showed thick smoke rising from the collapsed building where firecrackers were being made in Hyderabad, a city in Sindh province. City police chief Adeel Chandio confirmed that emergency services had transported the deceased and injured to a hospital.

The cause of the explosion remains unknown, pending investigation. The Sindh government issued a statement mentioning that inquiries are underway to establish whether the factory complied with safety protocols and held proper manufacturing permissions. This incident highlights a recurring issue, as similar explosions have plagued the region, including a recent blast in Karachi that killed five people.