Media Influence Questioned in Prajwal Revanna's Conviction Challenge

Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna's appeal against his rape conviction was heard by the Karnataka High Court. His counsel argues that the conviction was based on media influence, witness contradictions, and gaps in evidence. Revanna contests several grounds, seeking interim bail and questioning the trial court's procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-11-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 22:27 IST
In a heated legal battle, former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna's appeal against his rape case conviction was presented before the Karnataka High Court. His defense argued that the trial court's decision was largely swayed by media narratives and lacked substantive evidence.

During the hearing, Senior Counsel Sidharth Luthra challenged the credibility of the trial's findings, pointing to inconsistencies in witness statements and procedural lapses. He criticized the court for being unduly influenced by emotional testimonies and claimed that these factors could not justify a life sentence.

The case has been marked by delays in reporting, handling of evidence, and contentious investigations. Revanna, who was arrested upon returning from Germany, remains detained as he awaits further scrutiny of the evidence next scheduled for November 25.

