Court Denies Protection in Live-In Relationship Case

The Allahabad High Court rejected a plea for protection by a live-in couple, emphasizing that the freedom of one individual cannot infringe on the legal rights of another. The court noted that the woman involved was still legally married and clarified that illicit relationships fall outside the nation's social fabric.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 15-11-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 22:46 IST
The Allahabad High Court has turned down a request for protection from a live-in couple, stating that the woman's existing marriage poses a legal barrier. Justice Vivek Kumar Singh emphasized that personal freedoms cannot override legal rights.

In a November 7 judgment, the court observed that granting police protection would implicitly sanction illicit relationships, which lie outside the recognized social norms.

The case was brought by Sonam and her live-in partner, who sought to prevent interference from police and the woman's legal husband. The court highlighted that individual freedom ends where another's legal rights begin, advising the woman to resolve marital issues through legal separation.

