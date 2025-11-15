Fake MLA's Hotel Scam Foiled in Delhi

In a startling incident in Delhi, two men have been detained after one of them allegedly impersonated a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) to dodge hotel expenses. The individuals, Vinod and his associate Manoj, reportedly enjoyed an 18-day stay at a hotel without settling the bill.

The police unveiled that Vinod falsely claimed to be an MLA, a pretense used to intimidate hotel staff and avoid payment. The hotel owner, Pawan, upon facing defiance from Vinod over the unpaid charges, promptly reported the deceit to the police.

Following a detailed investigation, authorities discovered the fraudulent nature of Vinod's claims. In their possession was a car blatantly marked with 'MP' and equipped with a hooter, typical of official vehicles. Both suspects are under interrogation as the probe into their activities continues.