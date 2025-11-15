Left Menu

Fake MLA's Hotel Scam Foiled in Delhi

Two Delhi residents were detained for allegedly posing as an MLA to evade hotel charges. Vinod and Manoj used false identities to intimidate hotel staff and avoid payment for an 18-day stay. A complaint led to their arrest. A car with 'MP' insignia was also seized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 15-11-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 22:50 IST
Fake MLA's Hotel Scam Foiled in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling incident in Delhi, two men have been detained after one of them allegedly impersonated a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) to dodge hotel expenses. The individuals, Vinod and his associate Manoj, reportedly enjoyed an 18-day stay at a hotel without settling the bill.

The police unveiled that Vinod falsely claimed to be an MLA, a pretense used to intimidate hotel staff and avoid payment. The hotel owner, Pawan, upon facing defiance from Vinod over the unpaid charges, promptly reported the deceit to the police.

Following a detailed investigation, authorities discovered the fraudulent nature of Vinod's claims. In their possession was a car blatantly marked with 'MP' and equipped with a hooter, typical of official vehicles. Both suspects are under interrogation as the probe into their activities continues.

TRENDING

1
Kranti Gaud Applauds Support After India's World Cup Triumph

Kranti Gaud Applauds Support After India's World Cup Triumph

 India
2
Kerala Lok Ayukta Day Celebrated with Grandeur and Legal Excellence

Kerala Lok Ayukta Day Celebrated with Grandeur and Legal Excellence

 India
3
BSF Seizes Heroin, Dismantles Smuggling Operations Along Punjab Border

BSF Seizes Heroin, Dismantles Smuggling Operations Along Punjab Border

 India
4
Tensions Rise as Lebanon Plans UN Complaint Against Israeli Wall

Tensions Rise as Lebanon Plans UN Complaint Against Israeli Wall

 Lebanon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s growing role in cancer, rare disease and COVID-19 drug repurposing

AI boom drives urgent push for sustainable data centers

AI can save newborn lives in resource-limited hospitals

How AI’s rapid growth could trigger new technological downturn

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025