Fake MLA's Hotel Scam Foiled in Delhi
Two Delhi residents were detained for allegedly posing as an MLA to evade hotel charges. Vinod and Manoj used false identities to intimidate hotel staff and avoid payment for an 18-day stay. A complaint led to their arrest. A car with 'MP' insignia was also seized.
- Country:
- India
In a startling incident in Delhi, two men have been detained after one of them allegedly impersonated a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) to dodge hotel expenses. The individuals, Vinod and his associate Manoj, reportedly enjoyed an 18-day stay at a hotel without settling the bill.
The police unveiled that Vinod falsely claimed to be an MLA, a pretense used to intimidate hotel staff and avoid payment. The hotel owner, Pawan, upon facing defiance from Vinod over the unpaid charges, promptly reported the deceit to the police.
Following a detailed investigation, authorities discovered the fraudulent nature of Vinod's claims. In their possession was a car blatantly marked with 'MP' and equipped with a hooter, typical of official vehicles. Both suspects are under interrogation as the probe into their activities continues.
