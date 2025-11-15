MBBS Student Cleared of Terror Allegations After NIA Detainment

Janisur Alam, an MBBS student detained by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in West Bengal for alleged terror links, was released on Saturday evening. The NIA picked up Alam from Uttar Dinajpur district, citing suspicions of connections with terror outfits, a senior police officer confirmed.

Alam, studying at Al-Falah University and originally from Ludhiana, was intercepted returning from a family wedding with his mother and sister. Officers had tracked his movements via mobile data before detaining him for questioning at the NIA office in Siliguri.

Though released after interrogation, Alam's mobile phone was seized, and he must report for further inquiries if needed. While relatives describe him as a quiet, law-abiding student, connections to the Delhi blast remain unverified pending further investigation.

