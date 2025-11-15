Left Menu

MBBS Student Cleared of Terror Allegations After NIA Detainment

Janisur Alam, an MBBS student from Al-Falah University, was detained in Uttar Dinajpur by the NIA for alleged terror links but has since been released after questioning. Despite suspicions and his brief detention, no direct connections with recent terror activities have been confirmed.

15-11-2025
  • India

Janisur Alam, an MBBS student detained by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in West Bengal for alleged terror links, was released on Saturday evening. The NIA picked up Alam from Uttar Dinajpur district, citing suspicions of connections with terror outfits, a senior police officer confirmed.

Alam, studying at Al-Falah University and originally from Ludhiana, was intercepted returning from a family wedding with his mother and sister. Officers had tracked his movements via mobile data before detaining him for questioning at the NIA office in Siliguri.

Though released after interrogation, Alam's mobile phone was seized, and he must report for further inquiries if needed. While relatives describe him as a quiet, law-abiding student, connections to the Delhi blast remain unverified pending further investigation.

