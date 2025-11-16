West Bengal's Push for Complete Voter Enumeration
West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal has instructed all district officials to complete the collection of Special Intensive Revision enumeration forms by the end of the month. Despite 98.5% of forms already distributed, Agarwal emphasized reaching 100% and addressing any issues quickly.
West Bengal's Chief Electoral Officer, Manoj Kumar Agarwal, has issued a directive for all district election officials to ensure the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) enumeration forms collection by the month's end.
During a video conference, Agarwal stressed the importance of achieving full distribution, noting that 7.55 crore forms, representing 98.5%, had already been disseminated.
Agarwal also addressed a written complaint from the BLOs regarding safety concerns, urging district officers to promptly resolve such issues and maintain a smooth and peaceful process.
