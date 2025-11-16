West Bengal's Push for Complete Voter Enumeration

West Bengal's Chief Electoral Officer, Manoj Kumar Agarwal, has issued a directive for all district election officials to ensure the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) enumeration forms collection by the month's end.

During a video conference, Agarwal stressed the importance of achieving full distribution, noting that 7.55 crore forms, representing 98.5%, had already been disseminated.

Agarwal also addressed a written complaint from the BLOs regarding safety concerns, urging district officers to promptly resolve such issues and maintain a smooth and peaceful process.