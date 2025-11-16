Tragedy Strikes Stone Quarry: Rescue Efforts in Uttar Pradesh

A rescue operation is underway at a collapsed stone quarry in Uttar Pradesh, where several labourers are feared trapped beneath tonnes of rubble. The body of Raju Singh, a 30-year-old from Panari village, was recovered on Sunday morning, authorities confirmed.

Uttar Pradesh minister and local MLA Sanjeev Kumar Gond visited the site after the tragic incident occurred on Saturday in the Billi Markundi mining area. He estimated that around a dozen workers could be trapped. Additional Director General of Police, Piyush Mordia, stated that rescue teams are working tirelessly to remove the large stones, using all available resources and equipment.

District Magistrate B N Singh described how a wall inside the Krishna Mines quarry collapsed suddenly, leading to the entrapment of the workers. Gond announced an investigation into the operational practices of the quarry and assured that strict action would be taken against any parties found responsible for negligence.