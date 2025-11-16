Operation Trackdown Leads to Record Arrests in Haryana

In an unprecedented move to bolster public safety, Haryana Police successfully executed 'Operation Trackdown,' resulting in 257 arrests in a single day. This large-scale operation, driven by DGP Haryana O P Singh's directives, targeted organized crime throughout the state, officials revealed.

The intensive crackdown led to the apprehension of 76 individuals implicated in serious offenses such as murder and extortion, while 181 others wanted in various cases were brought into custody. These efforts culminated in 42 new cases related to grave criminal activities, significantly impacting crime rates in the region.

'Operation Trackdown' aims to maintain consistent pressure on organized crime factions, with a total of 131 history sheets opened to keep habitual offenders under close police watch. This significant policing effort underlines Haryana's commitment to delivering a safer environment for its residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)