Operation Trackdown Leads to Record Arrests in Haryana

Haryana Police's 'Operation Trackdown' led to the arrest of 257 criminals in a single day, marking a significant effort in combating organized crime. The operation included apprehensions in cases of murder, attempted murder, extortion, and illegal firearms, enhancing public safety across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-11-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 12:34 IST
  • India

In an unprecedented move to bolster public safety, Haryana Police successfully executed 'Operation Trackdown,' resulting in 257 arrests in a single day. This large-scale operation, driven by DGP Haryana O P Singh's directives, targeted organized crime throughout the state, officials revealed.

The intensive crackdown led to the apprehension of 76 individuals implicated in serious offenses such as murder and extortion, while 181 others wanted in various cases were brought into custody. These efforts culminated in 42 new cases related to grave criminal activities, significantly impacting crime rates in the region.

'Operation Trackdown' aims to maintain consistent pressure on organized crime factions, with a total of 131 history sheets opened to keep habitual offenders under close police watch. This significant policing effort underlines Haryana's commitment to delivering a safer environment for its residents.

