Japan's Defence Dilemma: Public Split Over Response to Taiwan Crisis

The Japanese public is divided over exercising collective self-defense against a Chinese attack on Taiwan. A recent poll shows mixed opinions, while Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi aims to boost defense spending. Tensions grow between Tokyo and Beijing, partly due to Takaichi's comments on Taiwan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 16-11-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 14:00 IST
The Japanese public is torn over whether Japan should engage in collective self-defense if China attacks Taiwan, as revealed by a Kyodo news agency poll.

The survey indicated a nearly even split, with 48.8% in favor and 44.2% against. Meanwhile, 60.4% backed Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's plan to enhance defense spending.

The opinion poll emerges amid heightened tensions between Tokyo and Beijing. Takaichi recently suggested that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could endanger Japan, prompting a strong reaction from Beijing. The strained diplomatic relations are further complicated by Takaichi's aim to increase Japan's defense budget to 2% of GDP.

