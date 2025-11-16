Japan's Defence Dilemma: Public Split Over Response to Taiwan Crisis

The Japanese public is torn over whether Japan should engage in collective self-defense if China attacks Taiwan, as revealed by a Kyodo news agency poll.

The survey indicated a nearly even split, with 48.8% in favor and 44.2% against. Meanwhile, 60.4% backed Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's plan to enhance defense spending.

The opinion poll emerges amid heightened tensions between Tokyo and Beijing. Takaichi recently suggested that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could endanger Japan, prompting a strong reaction from Beijing. The strained diplomatic relations are further complicated by Takaichi's aim to increase Japan's defense budget to 2% of GDP.

