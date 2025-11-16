Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Tripura Man
A Tripura court sentenced Samir Kuri to 20 years in prison for the 2019 rape of a girl. Alongside the sentence, a Rs 50,000 fine was imposed, with an extra six months if unpaid. The decision followed an extensive investigation confirming the charges against Kuri.
A court in Tripura's Khowai district handed down a significant 20-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to Samir Kuri for his involvement in the 2019 rape of a young girl, local authorities reported on Sunday.
The District and Sessions Judge, V P Debbarma, also imposed a financial penalty of Rs 50,000 on Kuri, who resides in the Indiranagar area. If the fine remains unpaid, Kuri will face an additional six-month prison term.
Tripura Police spokesman Rajdeep Deb highlighted that Kuri's arrest followed a detailed investigation. The investigating officers meticulously gathered evidence, leading to the submission of a charge-sheet that initiated legal proceedings.
