Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Tripura Man

A court in Tripura's Khowai district handed down a significant 20-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to Samir Kuri for his involvement in the 2019 rape of a young girl, local authorities reported on Sunday.

The District and Sessions Judge, V P Debbarma, also imposed a financial penalty of Rs 50,000 on Kuri, who resides in the Indiranagar area. If the fine remains unpaid, Kuri will face an additional six-month prison term.

Tripura Police spokesman Rajdeep Deb highlighted that Kuri's arrest followed a detailed investigation. The investigating officers meticulously gathered evidence, leading to the submission of a charge-sheet that initiated legal proceedings.