Left Menu

Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Tripura Man

A Tripura court sentenced Samir Kuri to 20 years in prison for the 2019 rape of a girl. Alongside the sentence, a Rs 50,000 fine was imposed, with an extra six months if unpaid. The decision followed an extensive investigation confirming the charges against Kuri.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 16-11-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 14:26 IST
Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Tripura Man
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Tripura's Khowai district handed down a significant 20-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to Samir Kuri for his involvement in the 2019 rape of a young girl, local authorities reported on Sunday.

The District and Sessions Judge, V P Debbarma, also imposed a financial penalty of Rs 50,000 on Kuri, who resides in the Indiranagar area. If the fine remains unpaid, Kuri will face an additional six-month prison term.

Tripura Police spokesman Rajdeep Deb highlighted that Kuri's arrest followed a detailed investigation. The investigating officers meticulously gathered evidence, leading to the submission of a charge-sheet that initiated legal proceedings.

TRENDING

1
Political 'Startups': Rising Stars or Fading Hopes?

Political 'Startups': Rising Stars or Fading Hopes?

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes: Stone Quarry Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragedy Strikes: Stone Quarry Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Tightens Grip

Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Tightens Grip

 India
4
Justice Gavai Advocates Evolving Reservation Policies as He Nears Retirement

Justice Gavai Advocates Evolving Reservation Policies as He Nears Retirement

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025