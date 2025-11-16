Left Menu

Mystery of the Devastating Nowgam Police Station Explosion Unraveled

Investigations reveal that an accidental explosion at the Nowgam police station, killing nine, was triggered by excessive lighting during forensic sampling of explosive materials. Authorities confirmed it was not a terror attack. Two key victims were a local tailor and a respected police inspector. The explosion severely damaged surrounding structures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 16-11-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 16:50 IST
An accidental explosion that devastated the Nowgam police station and claimed nine lives was likely caused by the forensic team's excessive lighting during sample extraction. Officials have ruled out any terror connection, maintaining the blast was an unfortunate consequence of intense lighting.

The incident unfolded late Friday night while examining explosive materials from a seized cache at Al-Falah University. Authorities pinpointed that a combination of chemicals, including volatile liquids, reacted under heat from intensified lighting, triggering the explosion.

This tragic accident claimed the lives of respected community members, including a local tailor and a dedicated police inspector. The blast's impact was catastrophic, causing significant damage to the police station and nearby structures.

