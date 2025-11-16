Mystery of the Devastating Nowgam Police Station Explosion Unraveled

An accidental explosion that devastated the Nowgam police station and claimed nine lives was likely caused by the forensic team's excessive lighting during sample extraction. Officials have ruled out any terror connection, maintaining the blast was an unfortunate consequence of intense lighting.

The incident unfolded late Friday night while examining explosive materials from a seized cache at Al-Falah University. Authorities pinpointed that a combination of chemicals, including volatile liquids, reacted under heat from intensified lighting, triggering the explosion.

This tragic accident claimed the lives of respected community members, including a local tailor and a dedicated police inspector. The blast's impact was catastrophic, causing significant damage to the police station and nearby structures.