Increased Security Measures in Delhi Following Red Fort Blast

In response to the deadly Red Fort explosion that claimed 13 lives, central district authorities in Delhi have ramped up anti-terrorism measures across strategic locations in the city, an official disclosed on Sunday. Efforts include thorough verification drives, increased picket checking, and stronger armed deployments at sensitive locations.

On Saturday night, police teams seized 34 unattended vehicles during a special operation and issued 417 challans under the Delhi Police Act within a five-hour window, according to the official. These actions are part of a comprehensive security strategy rolled out in the wake of the blast.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Central Range) Madhur Verma, alongside district-level DCPs, ACPs, SHOs, and specialized units, is engaging with Market Welfare Associations, RWAs, shopkeepers, and vendors through regular coordination meetings. The increased security measures include area domination exercises, surprise inspections, and mock drills to assess preparedness. Armed personnel have been stationed at crowded markets, religious sites, tourist attractions, and key infrastructure points.