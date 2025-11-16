Sub-Inspector Arrested for Gruesome Murder in Uttar Pradesh

A police sub-inspector was taken into custody on Sunday for allegedly murdering a woman with whom he developed a close relationship during a case investigation, officials said.

The victim, Kiran, 30, was discovered dead in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district. An FIR for murder was lodged, leading police to trace a suspicious vehicle captured on CCTV footage to its owner, Devendra Kumar.

Devendra revealed that Sub-Inspector Ankit Yadav borrowed his car under the pretense of attending a wedding. Interrogation revealed Yadav drove Kiran to Muskara, where a fatal argument occurred. Kiran's body was found dumped in a pit, leading to Yadav's arrest.