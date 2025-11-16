Left Menu

Law and Order Under Scrutiny: The Murder of Naveen Arora

Naveen Arora, a 32-year-old shopkeeper and son of a local RSS leader, was fatally shot by unidentified assailants in Ferozepur. Punjab BJP accused the AAP government of failing to maintain law and order, alleging a rise in crime. An investigation is underway, and arrests are imminent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ferozepur | Updated: 16-11-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 19:22 IST
  • India

Naveen Arora, a 32-year-old shopkeeper and the son of local RSS leader Baldev Raj Arora, was shot dead in Ferozepur, Punjab, by two unidentified motorcycle-borne attackers. The police report states that Naveen, who had also served as an RSS volunteer, was attacked while walking from his shop to his residence. Despite being rushed to a private hospital, he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The murder has sparked political uproar, with Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar criticizing the AAP government's inability to safeguard citizens. Jakhar accused the Bhagwant Mann administration of failing to uphold law and order, leading to a climate of fear among residents. He also alleged that gangsters are operating unchecked, suggesting a parallel government.

The state's security apparatus has come under intense scrutiny, with claims of daily threats and extortion attempts. Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma condemned the incident as part of a broader pattern of criminal activity under the current government. Authorities, led by Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupinder Singh, are analyzing CCTV footage to identify suspects, while the AAP MLA from Ferozepur City, Ranbir Singh Bhullar, pledged robust action against the perpetrators.

