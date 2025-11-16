Mysterious Death Near Railway Track Sparks Murder Suspicions

A man's body was discovered along a railway track near Vishwanathganj station on Sunday afternoon, prompting police to launch an investigation.

The deceased, identified as Chandraprakash alias Golu from Raghuwapur in Pratapgarh district, bore injury marks that have raised suspicions of foul play.

The police have sent the body for post-mortem analysis and informed the victim's family. Further steps will be determined following the results of the autopsy, as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)