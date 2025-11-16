Left Menu

Mysterious Death Near Railway Track Sparks Murder Suspicions

A 26-year-old man, identified as Chandraprakash alias Golu, was found dead along a railway track near Vishwanathganj station. Injury marks on his body have raised suspicions of murder. The police have informed the victim's family, and further investigation is dependent on the autopsy report.

A man's body was discovered along a railway track near Vishwanathganj station on Sunday afternoon, prompting police to launch an investigation.

The deceased, identified as Chandraprakash alias Golu from Raghuwapur in Pratapgarh district, bore injury marks that have raised suspicions of foul play.

The police have sent the body for post-mortem analysis and informed the victim's family. Further steps will be determined following the results of the autopsy, as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

