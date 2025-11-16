Delhi NCR Air Quality Crisis: Supreme Court Steps In
The Supreme Court is addressing the escalating air pollution in Delhi-NCR due to stubble burning. Both Punjab and Haryana have been asked to report actions taken. The court earlier allowed green firecrackers during Diwali with strict conditions. Monitoring stations' functionality and proactive pollution measures are under scrutiny.
The Supreme Court is set to hear a plea regarding stubble burning, significantly worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR. Previously, the court instructed Punjab and Haryana to disclose measures taken to address this issue. Chief Justice BR Gavai, along with Justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria, will hear the plea on November 17.
On November 3, the court commanded the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to submit an affidavit of actions implemented to curb pollution levels in Delhi-NCR. During a hearing in the M C Mehta case, the bench stressed proactive intervention, rather than waiting for pollution to reach 'severe' levels.
The court also noted reports of malfunctioning air quality monitoring stations and stressed the need for CAQM to provide accurate data and plans. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati assured a forthcoming report. Additionally, the bench permitted controlled use of green firecrackers during Diwali, emphasizing a balanced approach between tradition and health.
