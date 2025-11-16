Protests Erupt as Work Pressure Sparks Tragedy in Kerala's Election Process
The SIR exercise in Kerala faces disruption as state government employees boycott work due to intense pressure leading to a suicide, sparking protests and demands for the process's suspension.
- Country:
- India
In Kerala, the SIR exercise may see disruptions on Monday, with booth-level officers (BLOs) planning to abstain from work. This collective action follows the suicide of an official, prompting protests by state government employee bodies.
The Action Council of State Government Employees and Teachers, the Joint Committee of Teacher Service Organisations, and the Kerala NGO Association announced the boycott and protests, citing the overwhelming pressures on BLOs due to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and upcoming local body elections. They claim the Election Commission's refusal to postpone SIR exacerbates pressures on BLOs.
The protests include planned marches to the Chief Electoral Officer's office and district collectorates. Aneesh George, a BLO in Kannur, reportedly took his life due to work pressures linked to the SIR. This incident has sparked calls for inquiry from Opposition Leader V D Satheesan, demanding clarity from the Election Commission and state authorities.
ALSO READ
Protests Erupt Across Tamil Nadu Against Alleged Electoral Roll Manipulations
Tragedy Strikes: Protests Erupt Over Student's Death in Maharashtra
Political Turmoil: Activists' Controversial Suicides Rock Kerala's BJP
Tragic Demise Amidst Political Turmoil: RSS Activist's Suicide Raises Questions
Protests Erupt at Indian Statistical Institute Against Hateful Graffiti