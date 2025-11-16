Protests Erupt as Work Pressure Sparks Tragedy in Kerala's Election Process

In Kerala, the SIR exercise may see disruptions on Monday, with booth-level officers (BLOs) planning to abstain from work. This collective action follows the suicide of an official, prompting protests by state government employee bodies.

The Action Council of State Government Employees and Teachers, the Joint Committee of Teacher Service Organisations, and the Kerala NGO Association announced the boycott and protests, citing the overwhelming pressures on BLOs due to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and upcoming local body elections. They claim the Election Commission's refusal to postpone SIR exacerbates pressures on BLOs.

The protests include planned marches to the Chief Electoral Officer's office and district collectorates. Aneesh George, a BLO in Kannur, reportedly took his life due to work pressures linked to the SIR. This incident has sparked calls for inquiry from Opposition Leader V D Satheesan, demanding clarity from the Election Commission and state authorities.