Tragic Cattle Fire Highlights Illegal Transport Dangers

In a tragic incident in Nagpur district, Maharashtra, thirty-two cattle perished when a container truck illegally transporting them caught fire. The disaster unfolded on Sunday evening when the 12-wheeler vehicle developed a flat tyre at Fetri village, resulting in friction that sparked the flames.

According to police, the cattle were inadequately secured with wire and covered by a tarpaulin, preventing their escape as the fire consumed the truck. Though ten animals were saved by quick-acting villagers, the majority could not be rescued.

The police have arrested three individuals: Mohammad Nasir, Syed Hamid Ali, and Amir Rahup Qureshi, on charges of illegal cattle transport and cruelty. The incident has sparked concerns over illegal animal transport methods.