Tragic Cattle Fire Highlights Illegal Transport Dangers
Thirty-two cattle perished in a fire caused by illegal transport in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The incident occurred after a truck developed a flat tyre, and friction ignited the vehicle. Three suspects were arrested for transporting and mistreating the animals. Villagers rescued ten cattle from the scene.
In a tragic incident in Nagpur district, Maharashtra, thirty-two cattle perished when a container truck illegally transporting them caught fire. The disaster unfolded on Sunday evening when the 12-wheeler vehicle developed a flat tyre at Fetri village, resulting in friction that sparked the flames.
According to police, the cattle were inadequately secured with wire and covered by a tarpaulin, preventing their escape as the fire consumed the truck. Though ten animals were saved by quick-acting villagers, the majority could not be rescued.
The police have arrested three individuals: Mohammad Nasir, Syed Hamid Ali, and Amir Rahup Qureshi, on charges of illegal cattle transport and cruelty. The incident has sparked concerns over illegal animal transport methods.
