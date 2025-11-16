In a significant military development, Russian forces have made considerable advances in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, capturing two settlements as they push for full control over the area. The recent gains underscore Russia's strategic efforts amid ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Amidst heavy artillery and drone assaults, Ukraine—boasting a smaller military force—faces mounting challenges defending the Donetsk region while stabilizing other fronts. Since June, Russian troops have extended their reach by at least 30 km in both the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, according to pro-Ukrainian sources.

Key to this advance is the capture of Rivnopillya, jeopardizing the town of Huliaipole, and Mala Tokmachka, a gateway to Orikhiv. With no immediate Ukrainian response, the security of these critical points remains uncertain. As Russia asserts control over 75% of Zaporizhzhia, this heightened military activity signals a shifting balance of power in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)