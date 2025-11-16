Left Menu

West Bengal's Massive Voter Roll Revision: A Closer Look

The Election Commission has distributed 7.61 crore enumeration forms in West Bengal since the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls commenced on November 4. An impressive 99.42% of the electorate has been covered thus far. Officials are directed to finalize form collection by December 4.

The Election Commission of West Bengal has embarked on an extensive voter roll revision process, with 7.61 crore enumeration forms distributed since November 4. This initiative, named the Special Intensive Revision, seeks to ensure comprehensive voter registration across the state.

As of now, the undertaking has reached 99.42% of the state's electorate, demonstrating remarkable progress in the mission. The number of total electors in West Bengal stands at 7.66 crore.

Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal has instructed all district officials to expedite the collection of completed forms. The deadline for submission of these forms has been set for December 4, highlighting the efficiency and urgency driving the operation.

