Corruption Claims Rock West Bengal SSC Exams

Suvendu Adhikari, West Bengal Opposition Leader, claims pervasive corruption in the state's teacher recruitment exams. Allegations focus on a jailed TMC MLA accused of collecting bribes for SSC appointments. Adhikari urges SSC candidates to elect BJP for fair recruitment processes. TMC denies accusations, calls them sabotage attempts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-11-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 23:09 IST
Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari has raised fresh allegations of corruption surrounding the recent teacher recruitment examinations in West Bengal. He has accused a jailed Trinamool Congress MLA of orchestrating a bribery scheme for School Service Commission (SSC) appointments from prison.

This scandal follows the Supreme Court's invalidation of SSC's 2016 panel, which led to the annulment of nearly 26,000 appointments due to a tainted selection process. Adhikari suggests that the Trinamool MLA, who was previously arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, is continuing corrupt activities from behind bars.

In response, the ruling TMC party has dismissed the allegations, suggesting that Adhikari fabricated the claims to disrupt the SSC recruitment process. They insist that the process is being conducted fairly and are calling for a thorough investigation into the claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

