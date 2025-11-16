Corruption Claims Rock West Bengal SSC Exams

Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari has raised fresh allegations of corruption surrounding the recent teacher recruitment examinations in West Bengal. He has accused a jailed Trinamool Congress MLA of orchestrating a bribery scheme for School Service Commission (SSC) appointments from prison.

This scandal follows the Supreme Court's invalidation of SSC's 2016 panel, which led to the annulment of nearly 26,000 appointments due to a tainted selection process. Adhikari suggests that the Trinamool MLA, who was previously arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, is continuing corrupt activities from behind bars.

In response, the ruling TMC party has dismissed the allegations, suggesting that Adhikari fabricated the claims to disrupt the SSC recruitment process. They insist that the process is being conducted fairly and are calling for a thorough investigation into the claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)