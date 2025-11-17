Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Takes Lead in SIR Initiative

India's Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, has taken a significant step in the ongoing electoral preparation processes by submitting his Special Intensive Revision (SIR) form. This move marks the progression of phase two in a detailed voter list revision initiative, orchestrated by the Election Commission of India.

The document was formally handed over to Sadar Sub-Divisional Magistrate Manoj Singh. Rajnath Singh, a Member of Parliament representing Lucknow, carefully completed and reviewed the necessary formalities before submission, signaling the beginning of an extensive enumeration exercise.

The second phase involves enumeration activities across multiple states and Union Territories, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and West Bengal, which are scheduled for elections in 2026. The revision aims to ensure updated and accurate electoral rolls, with the process running from November 4 to December 4.