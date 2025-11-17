Left Menu

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Takes Lead in SIR Initiative

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh submitted his Special Intensive Revision (SIR) form at home for processing, starting phase two of a voter list revision. This phase, running until December 4, involves enumeration in several Indian states and Union Territories, aiming for accurate electoral rolls ahead of elections in 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 17-11-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 00:10 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Takes Lead in SIR Initiative
  • Country:
  • India

India's Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, has taken a significant step in the ongoing electoral preparation processes by submitting his Special Intensive Revision (SIR) form. This move marks the progression of phase two in a detailed voter list revision initiative, orchestrated by the Election Commission of India.

The document was formally handed over to Sadar Sub-Divisional Magistrate Manoj Singh. Rajnath Singh, a Member of Parliament representing Lucknow, carefully completed and reviewed the necessary formalities before submission, signaling the beginning of an extensive enumeration exercise.

The second phase involves enumeration activities across multiple states and Union Territories, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and West Bengal, which are scheduled for elections in 2026. The revision aims to ensure updated and accurate electoral rolls, with the process running from November 4 to December 4.

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Astonishing Rugby Comeback Stuns Scotland

Argentina's Astonishing Rugby Comeback Stuns Scotland

 Global
2
New York Jets Player in Critical Condition After Shooting

New York Jets Player in Critical Condition After Shooting

 Global
3
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Takes Lead in SIR Initiative

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Takes Lead in SIR Initiative

 India
4
Pentagon Retracts National Guard from Cities Amid Legal Challenges

Pentagon Retracts National Guard from Cities Amid Legal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025