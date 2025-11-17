Left Menu

Cyber Fraudsters Busted: Four Arrested in Major Hacking Network

Four individuals from a cyberfraud network were arrested for hacking into people's phones to steal money through social media links. The police discovered Rs 3.37 crore in suspicious transactions. Found with multiple phones and SIM cards, they transferred the stolen funds to 'mule accounts' to hide their identities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 17-11-2025 00:40 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 00:40 IST
Cyber Fraudsters Busted: Four Arrested in Major Hacking Network
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have dismantled a significant interstate cyberfraud network with the arrest of four members accused of hacking into victims' phones to illicitly transfer money from their bank accounts, officials reported on Sunday.

The operation involved sending malicious links via social media to gain unauthorized access to the victims' devices. Subsequently, all financial transactions were routed through 'mule accounts' to obscure the perpetrators' identities, according to police statements.

A substantial Rs 3.37 crore in questionable transactions has emerged from initial investigations. The arrests occurred during a vehicle inspection at Bhediyapakhad mod in Do Gaon, following suspicions raised by police officers. Searches uncovered an array of evidence, including 11 phones, multiple SIM cards, and various financial documents linking the accused to these crimes.

