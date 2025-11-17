High-Stakes on the High Seas: U.S. Crackdown on Narco-Trafficking Vessels

The United States executed a military strike on a suspected drug trafficking vessel in the eastern Pacific, leaving three dead, the Pentagon reported. According to the U.S. Southern Command, intelligence confirmed the boat's involvement in illicit narcotics smuggling across a known trafficking route.

This marks the 21st attack on drug boats since September, with the Pentagon citing over 80 fatalities in these operations. While the U.S. asserts its legal right to these actions, lawmakers and human rights advocates have questioned their legality. The Trump administration, backed by a Justice Department legal opinion, claims military personnel are immune from prosecution.

Additionally, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced plans to categorize Cartel de los Soles as a "foreign terrorist organization," which could expand legal prosecution. Accusations linger against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's leadership role in the cartel, which he denies amid escalating U.S. military presence in the Caribbean.

