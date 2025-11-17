Left Menu

High-Stakes on the High Seas: U.S. Crackdown on Narco-Trafficking Vessels

The U.S. conducted a military strike on a drug trafficking boat in the eastern Pacific, resulting in three fatalities. The operation is part of ongoing efforts to disrupt illegal narcotics flow. However, concerns about the legality of such actions have been raised, amid tensions with Venezuela.

The United States executed a military strike on a suspected drug trafficking vessel in the eastern Pacific, leaving three dead, the Pentagon reported. According to the U.S. Southern Command, intelligence confirmed the boat's involvement in illicit narcotics smuggling across a known trafficking route.

This marks the 21st attack on drug boats since September, with the Pentagon citing over 80 fatalities in these operations. While the U.S. asserts its legal right to these actions, lawmakers and human rights advocates have questioned their legality. The Trump administration, backed by a Justice Department legal opinion, claims military personnel are immune from prosecution.

Additionally, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced plans to categorize Cartel de los Soles as a "foreign terrorist organization," which could expand legal prosecution. Accusations linger against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's leadership role in the cartel, which he denies amid escalating U.S. military presence in the Caribbean.

(With inputs from agencies.)

