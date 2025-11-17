Police Snag Illegal Liquor Haul Worth INR 90 Lakh in Jharkhand

In a significant crackdown on illegal liquor distribution, Jharkhand's Palamu district police intercepted a truck laden with illicit alcohol valued at INR 90 lakh. Acting on a tip-off, officers stopped a vehicle with a Madhya Pradesh registration on Sunday.

During the operation, authorities seized 910 cartons containing a total of 18,996 bottles of foreign liquor. The driver, hailing from Rajasthan's Barmer district, was taken into custody, according to SP Reeshma Ramesan.

The consignment was reportedly being transported to Siliguri in West Bengal, underscoring efforts to curb the illegal liquor trade. The incident reflects ongoing challenges in combating such activities across state borders.