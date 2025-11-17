Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Indian Pilgrims in Saudi Arabia: Bus Collision Claims Lives

A bus accident involving Indian Umrah pilgrims in Saudi Arabia's Medinah left several feared dead. Around 40 Indians were aboard the bus that collided with an oil tanker. Prime Minister Modi expressed condolences, and Indian authorities are coordinating assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 12:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, a bus carrying Indian Umrah pilgrims suffered a severe collision in Medinah, Saudi Arabia, resulting in a number of feared casualties. Approximately 40 Indians, predominately from Telangana, were aboard the vehicle, which crashed into an oil tanker early in the morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his profound sorrow over the tragedy, extending condolences to the families of the victims through a post on X, while also wishing for the swift recovery of the injured.

Efforts are underway from the Indian embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah to provide full support, as they remain in communication with Saudi authorities. Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also voiced his shock and condolences over the unfortunate event.

